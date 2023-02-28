SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Arnold Palacios on Thursday issued a directive suspending the implementation of all within-grade pay increases and merit awards in the CNMI government, the commonwealth’s largest employer.
In his Directive 2023-001, which was addressed to all department heads, the governor said, "This decision comes in light of our current financial situation. I want to assure you that we are exploring every opportunity to mitigate the impact of these circumstances."
"Your cooperation and adherence to this directive are greatly appreciated," he added.
Section 8214 of the Commonwealth Code pertaining to public employment stated that a within-grade increase and a merit award "may be granted based upon the availability of funds. If the Governor determines that funds are not available and so announces by directive, the resultant missed increase will not be subject to retroactive payment. If funds are available, an employee may be granted a one-step, within-grade increase upon the completion of each year (52 consecutive calendar weeks) of sustained satisfactory work performance."