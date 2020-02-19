SAIPAN – Federal Bureau of Investigation and CNMI Office of the Public Auditor agents “visited” the apartment of Eson Yuen, Imperial Pacific International Holdings Ltd. director of strategic planning, on Friday morning.
The agents knocked on the door of Yuen’s apartment unit at Vestcor Village on Capital Hill, where IPI managers are housed. When he opened the door, the agents identified themselves to Yuen, a certified public accountant.
The agents entered the apartment but left after a couple of minutes, a witness said.
It was not clear whether the agents seized any documents from Yuen’s apartment.
FBI spokesman Jason White had not provided any information about the operation as of press time Monday evening.
On Nov. 7, 2019, the FBI executed a search and seizure warrant signed by District Court for the NMI Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona, who authorized the search and seizure of “all documents, records, and property (whether in the form of printed documents or stored in electronic or digital form) that constitute evidence of violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1343, 1346, 1349, 1956 and/or 52 U.S.C. §30121 by Gov. Ralph Torres, his brothers Vincent Torres, Victorino Torres, and Joaquin Torres, Alfred Chi-Yam Yue of Marianas Consultancy LLC or Ron Li Anderson of Legend Realty.”
The U.S. laws cited pertain to fraud by wire, radio or television; scheme or artifice to defraud; attempt and conspiracy; laundering of monetary instruments; and contributions and donations by foreign nationals.
The federal court also subpoenaed the records custodian of IPI to testify before a grand jury in connection with the simultaneously executed search warrants by the FBI on Saipan.
The grand jury subpoena sought all communication between IPI and Gov. Torres discussing and summarizing cash donations to the Friends of Ralph Organization and to any other political campaigns dated on or after Sept. 1, 2013, among other things.
On Jan. 4, 2020, the Internal Revenue Service in Seattle issued a public notice stating that it seized $456,079 from Alfred Yue’s Bank of Saipan and Bank of Guam accounts for violations of federal law.
The governor and IPI have denied any wrongdoing.