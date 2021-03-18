SAIPAN — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has executed a search warrant on the premises of R&R Associates Corp., a tax accounting firm located in Garapan.
FBI agents were seen Tuesday afternoon carrying boxes of documents from the R&R office and loading them in a Ford pickup truck.
R&R Associates co-owner and certified public accountant Rufo Mafnas said the FBI seized documents belonging to one of the firm's clients.
Citing confidentiality, Mafnas declined to name the individual or company that was the target of the FBI investigation.
Mafnas said the raid had nothing to do with R&R Associates.
"But we cannot disclose anything other than it did happen – the FBI came," he added.
"We continue to be open and provide tax services to our clients," he said.