SAIPAN — District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands Chief Judge Ramona Manglona has issued a written order memorializing the default judgment entered against Imperial Pacific International LLC in the lawsuit of seven workers who alleged labor and other violations.
In her order, the judge also struck from the record the answer of IPI to the first amended complaint of the plaintiffs: Tianming Wang, Dong Han, Yongjun Meng, Liangcai Sun, Youli Wang, Qingchun Xu and Duxin Yan.
The construction workers from China are represented by attorneys Aaron Halegua and Bruce Berline.
They have asked the federal court to issue an order awarding them $3.86 million in compensatory damages and $7.72 million in punitive damages.
The plaintiffs also seek an award for attorneys' fees and costs.
Named as defendants in their lawsuit were IPI and its former contractor and subcontractor, MCC International Saipan Ltd. Co. and Gold Mantis Construction Decoration (CNMI).
The plaintiffs' first amended complaint also alleged human trafficking under the federal Trafficking Victims Protection Reauthorization Act and the CNMI Anti-Trafficking Act, as well as claims under CNMI law for the physical injuries that the plaintiffs suffered at the construction project.
According to the federal judge, IPI has willfully ignored court deadlines, repeatedly letting them pass without filing a single motion for an extension.
Previously, Judge Manglona ordered IPI to pay plaintiffs $29,459 in attorneys' fees and costs. The order noted that this was currently past due.