Feds approve Public School System's $160M plan for ARP funds

SAIPAN – Board of Education Chairman Andrew L. Orsini on Thursday thanked and commended the Public School System team that developed an implementation plan for the $160 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds that PSS will receive.
The plan has been reviewed and approved by the U.S. Department of Education.
Commissioner of Education Dr. Alfred Ada said the ARPA funds will allow PSS to safely reopen and sustain the safe operation of schools while addressing the needs of students, including those disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.
He said these include providing devices (laptops and iPads) and MiFis to students who do not have devices at home and/or do not have connectivity at home.
These children make up 50% of our public school students, Ada said.
He added that PSS is also implementing “high-dosage tutoring” to help students struggling with learning loss and get them back to grade level and on track to success; and addressing socio-emotional health and learning by providing workshops and direct counseling to students and school staff.
These include the resumption of school athletics so students can benefit from exercise and being with friends outdoors, Ada said.
PSS Federal Programs Officer Tim Thornburgh said the school system’s ARPA Implementation Plan spans four fiscal years and is focused on the following: returning to and/or maximizing in-person instruction; addressing the academic impact of lost instructional time; and meeting emergency needs.
BOE Chairman Andrew L. Orsini said the support that PSS receives from the U.S. Department of Education is absolutely essential to the safe re-opening and effective operation of CNMI schools.
“We are all grateful for the approval of our ARPA plan,” Commissioner Ada said. “This federal funding will allow us to safely reopen our schools and deliver critical support services to address the social and emotional toll that this past year has had on our students, their parents, our educators, and our community.”
The plan calls for the following:
• Vaccination for Education
• High Dosage Tutoring
• Peer Tutoring
• Certified Nurses
• PPE/Covid-19 Supplies for School Campuses
• School Health Monitors
• Career and Technical Education certification courses
• Instructional Technology & Distance Education Expansion
• Instructional Digital Resources & Subscriptions
• Socio-emotional learning with wellness training
• K-12 Science Instructional Resources & Professional Development
• Technology Devices (laptops, iPads and MiFis) for student use
• Literacy Coaches and English Language Learners teachers
• Additional school buses
• Replacement air-conditioning units for schools
• Fire alarms and intercom systems for schools
• Classroom furniture for schools
• Other school upgrades