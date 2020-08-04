Federal prosecutors are using the Racketeering Influenced and Corruptions Act in the indictment against three of the bosses who were involved in the development and construction of the Saipan casino and resort.
Liwen Wu, also known as Peter Wu; Jianmin Xu; and Yan Shi were indicted in connection with Imperial Pacific International's casino and resort project, their indictment, made public Tuesday, states.
The three Chinese citizens have been charged with 71 federal counts that include RICO conspiracy, conspiracy to harbor illegal aliens, harboring illegal aliens, unlawful employment of aliens and money laundering.
Wu was a senior executive for Imperial Pacific International and Worldwide Asia Engineering Ltd. and manager of Marianas Enterprises Ltd.
Xu was a senior executive for IPI and Shi was a project supervisor for MCC International Saipan Ltd.
In August 2015, Worldwide Asia recruited workers for the casino construction project. IPI had been granted exclusive rights by the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government to build the hotel and casino. The developer had hired several Chinese construction companies for the project, including MCC China.
Wu and Xu and certain unindicted conspirators allegedly ordered MCC to hire unauthorized alien workers known as "heigong," or "black workers," court documents state.
'Increasingly elaborate schemes of deception'
The indictment alleges IPI and MCC defendants and other foreign contractors hatched a plan to deceive U.S. Customs and Border Patrol by instructing prospective hires in China to lie to immigration inspectors, claiming they wished to enter the CNMI as tourists under the Conditional Parole program. The program permitted Chinese and Russian nationals visa-free entry into the CNMI for business or pleasure only for 45 days.
When border inspectors heightened their watch, the defendants allegedly created "increasingly elaborate schemes of deception" including providing costumes and backstories to hired workers, as well as pairing them with existing female employees in China.
Court documents state that female employees in China posed as illegal foreign workers' spouses or girlfriends in exchange for paid vacations to the CNMI.
In addition to reimbursing MCC CNMI and other contractors for the illegal workers' salaries, IPI defendants allegedly also purchased plane tickets and paid other expenses for the illegal workers and their fake spouses or girlfriends.
Once in the CNMI, the undocumented workers received their wages either in cash or via electronic transfer between bank accounts in China.
MCC CNMI and other contractors invoiced IPI to pay their workers – both legal and illegal – and upon receiving an invoice IPI or IPI Hong Kong reimbursed MCC CNMI by check or wire transfer.
The federal government alleges IPI Hong Kong and IPI also wired money to MEP to transport, feed and house legal and illegal foreign workers together in a compound in Tanapag village, as well as in hotels and other rented properties around the island of Saipan.
Influx of hundreds of illegal workers
The scheme lasted through at least March 2017 and resulted in an influx of more than 600 illegal workers onto the site, many of whom were inexperienced and/or not qualified to perform their assigned tasks, the indictment alleges.
Throughout the course of the scheme, defendants and unindicted coconspirators knowingly authorized, directed and financed the recruitment, hiring, harboring and concealment of unauthorized alien workers – even ensuring that illegal workers not be allowed to go to a doctor at a local hospital, the indictment states.
Court documents also refer to multiple transfers from IPI Hong Kong bank accounts to CNMI bank accounts between October 2016 and March 2017 totaling over $24.28 million.