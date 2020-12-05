SAIPAN – The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded more than $27 million to two Saipan public schools that were severely damaged by Supertyphoon Yutu in October 2018.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres said FEMA awarded Hopwood Middle School a total of $25,112,198 for the replacement of buildings on the Chalan Piao campus.
For the repair work at Oleai Elementary School, FEMA awarded $2,266,788.
“With this latest funding approval, we can continue our work on our hardest hit schools like Hopwood and Oleai so that we can give our students and teachers a great place to learn and grow. We look forward to building new school buildings, repair damaged facilities, and create school campuses that will have the potential to be some of the best in the Pacific,” Torres said in a statement.
The $25.1 million for Hopwood will fund the replacement of the administrative and library facility, repairs across the whole campus, new electrical, plumbing and HVAC systems, installation of new roofing, windows, doors and flooring and the addition of features offering access in accordance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, such as entrance ramps for people with wheelchairs.
In a recent report, the Public School System told the Board of Education that the repair of 19 classrooms at Hopwood and the renovation of hallways and the cafeteria have been completed.
The $2.3 million for Oleai Elementary School will fund the replacement of air conditioning units, as well as the removal and replacement of lights, walls, doors and flooring in classrooms, restrooms and the cafeteria building.
The governor said the CNMI worked hard after the typhoon to restore power, water and essential services to the community.
By partnering with FEMA, he said, new homes were built through the Permanent Housing Construction program and damaged homes of families who were severely impacted by Yutu were repaired.
“Our administration’s partnership with FEMA and the White House is an important one, and it shows what can be accomplished when we work together for our people,” he added.