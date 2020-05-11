Fiesta rebrands as Crowne Plaza, gets 40-year lease

SAIPAN — After signing a new 40-year lease agreement with the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government, Asia Pacific Hotels Inc. also inked a long-term partnership with InterContinental Hotel Group, which will take over management of Fiesta Resort & Spa in Garapan.
IHG is a global business organization that operates hotels in Australia, Asia and the Pacific region.
The 416-room resort in Garapan will rebrand in 2022 as Crowne Plaza Resort Saipan, and will have 116 additional rooms by 2025.
The land and property lease agreement between Asia Pacific Hotels and the Department of Public Lands was signed May 1, according to Tan Holdings vice president for corporate business development Alex Sablan, who said a "team effort" had led to a successful negotiation.
On Monday, IHG and APHI signed a long-term agreement for the management of the Fiesta Resort.
DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo said the lease was $10,000 a year, but with business gross revenue tax, "we collect over $270,000 on average a year."
Under the new lease agreement, the base rent and BGRT for the property will be more than $900,000 a year, she said, adding the deal includes a $3.5 million public benefit fund.
Concepcion-Teregeyo said the Fiesta Resort is the first hotel that availed itself of a 40-year lease agreement as provided by Public Law 20-84.
Prior to the enactment of the law, the term for a public land lease was 25 years with an option to extend for 15 years.
The Fiesta Resort's previous land lease was set to expire in July 2021, while the Hyatt Regency Saipan's will expire in December 2021.
Lifetime commitment
Tan Holdings Corp. President and CEO Jerry Tan said the new long-term deals with the government and IHG marked Tan Holdings' lifetime commitment to the CNMI, where THC has been in business for 38 years. Tan's family businesses started on Guam in 1972 and expanded to the CNMI in 1982. Through those years, he said, Saipan has been his home and his community.
Gov. Ralph Torres thanked Tan, his family and his company for their willingness to commit to the CNMI for another 40 years.
But the new lease agreement "is more than just a 40-year agreement," Torres added. "This, indeed, is a lifetime commitment for all of us, despite all the things that we have gone through."
Hotel Association of the NMI President Gloria Cavanagh said the increase of lease terms to 40 years is something that the business community had been waiting for through all these years.
The signing of a 40-year lease deal with the Fiesta Resort, she said, "will bring the CNMI forward as far as our economy is concerned."
Rep. Joseph Guerrero said the new lease deal "is something we need in the CNMI." He urged DPL to reach out to other hotel operators on island and encourage them to follow the Fiesta Resort's example of upgrading to world-class standards.
Tan and Sablan thanked the governor, Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios, Secretary Concepcion-Teregeyo, DPL real estate division Director Bonnie Royal and the CNMI Legislature.