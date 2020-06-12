SAIPAN — There are already existing local and federal rules that guarantee "full and open disclosure of federal and local spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic" as proposed by House Bill 21-114, Finance Secretary David Atalig told the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands House Committee on Judiciary and Government Operations.
Chaired by Rep. Joel Camacho, the committee is reviewing the bill introduced by House Minority Leader Edwin Propst, Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Reps. Luis John Castro, Tina Sablan, Sheila Babauta, Richard Lizama, Edmund Villagomez and Donald Manglona.
The bill, its co-authors said, aims to "ensure checks and balances, and full transparency and accountability in the implementation of federal and commonwealth assistance programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic." Ultimately, it "will provide to the people of the commonwealth full and open disclosure of federal and local spending related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and will help foster more trust and faith in our government."
In his comment regarding the bill, Atalig said Finance commends its intent to "enhance transparency and accountability to improve the management of assistance programs the CNMI received from the federal government to protect the community from the COVID-19 pandemic."
He pointed out that the commonwealth has existing employment procedures in place to address all information sought by H.B. 21-114.
The bill would require the governor to report to the Legislature the names and number of employees hired for jobs related to COVID-19 pandemic response, along with positions filled, the length of employment, the cost of hiring, the source of funding and the nature of the critical need that was filled.