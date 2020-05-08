Secretary of Finance David Atalig on Thursday announced in a press release from the Office of the Governor that $1.3 million had been transferred to the Public School System the day before to cover the last two pay periods.
Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres said despite the shortage of funds, he has worked with the Department of Finance to leverage existing local resources to cover PSS salaries.
"I know it has been very difficult with our overall CNMI budget shortfall because of COVID-19, but I have been working with Secretary Atalig on a transfer of funds to pay for PSS salaries as best we can, especially for our teachers. Despite the ongoing disagreements with certain members on the Board of Education, we recently transferred $500,000 to cover the remaining 30% of pay period No. 8 and $1.3 million to cover their last two pay periods," Torres stated Thursday.
Atalig noted that the administration remains willing to work with all members of the Board of Education on solutions moving forward as agreed to in January before the pandemic.
"We continue to work with BOE Chairwoman Janice Tenorio and Vice Chairman Herman Atalig on ways to keep PSS funded appropriately," Atalig said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the world hard, especially here in the Marianas where our budget is at an unprecedented low level that has affected every employee and every agency. Working together is what will get us through this."