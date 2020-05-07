Finance Secretary David Atalig announced on Wednesday that a web portal is now open to receive banking information for direct deposit of economic relief payments.
All eligible CNMI residents who have filed either a 2018 or 2019 tax return with the CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation can now apply online for direct deposit at https://finance.gov.mp/stimulus.
"We want to get these checks out to our people as soon as possible, and the fastest way to do that is to apply for direct deposit," said Gov. Ralph Torres. "Our residents are advised to provide information from their 2018 or 2019 tax return forms, as well as their bank routing number and account number. Finance has ensured that the portal is secure and information will be protected."
Upon entering the web portal, residents will need the following items:
- 2019 tax return (if filed)
- 2018 tax return
- banking information
"We encourage taxpayers to apply online for direct deposit, because we want to give everyone their checks in the fastest way," Atalig said. "We want to promote social distancing, so that people do not need to go to the post office or to the bank. The Department of Finance assures the CNMI that all information through the web portal will be secured and confidential. Let's work together to get everyone the assistance they deserve."
Residents who do not opt for direct deposit will have their checks mailed to the address indicated on their return or their last known address.
To assist taxpayers in social distancing efforts, the CNMI Division of Revenue and Taxation is providing a tax return drop-box at the entrance of the office for easy and fast submission of tax forms. DRT will process returns as quickly as possible to ensure all eligible taxpayers receive their relief checks in a timely manner.
Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the Department of Finance website at www.dof.gov.mp/forms to access digital versions of the required tax forms. For more information, email info@dof.gov.mp.