Fire damages Imperial Pacific warehouse

SAIPAN — A fire broke out at the Imperial Pacific International's warehouse in Lower Base on Friday. There were no injuries reported.
The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services on Sunday said it received a call regarding the fire on June 12 at 4:58 p.m.
At 5 p.m., DFEMS said Engine-2 and Medic-2 from the Garapan Fire Station, Engine-5 from the Kagman Fire Station, and Rescue-1 from the Susupe Fire Station were dispatched to the location, with the first unit arriving on scene at 5:05 p.m.
Engine-2 personnel opened the locked gate and confirmed that a trash fire had spread to the warehouse, DFEMS said.
It added that no one was injured and no treatment was provided at the scene for medical complaints related to the fire. The fire was reported contained at 8:15 a.m. Saturday.
"First responding units stated that the structure is a three-story concrete warehouse," DFEMS said. "The fire's area of origin was on the north end of the structure and the fire was a trash fire that quickly spread to the warehouse. The fire moved up the north end of the warehouse and fully engulfed the third floor. The fire had moved to the second floor on the southern end, where the fire had been contained."
As of Sunday at 1 p.m., DFEMS said its personnel were still "overhauling" the scene – "opening walls, ceilings, voids and partitions to check for fire extension in both the precontrol and postcontrol phases of firefighting operations."
IPI stores its construction materials at the warehouse, which formerly was an L&T garment factory.