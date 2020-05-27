A recent brush fire and farm work led to the discovery on Sunday of human remains in Saipan, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday afternoon.
At 5:47 p.m. Sunday, DPS received a call reporting the discovery of human remains in the village of As Gonno.
Police met officials with the Historic Preservation Office, who confirmed that the remains are not from the precontact or war eras.
Officers learned that the owner of the land was conducting some farm work when the owner noticed something out of the ordinary. The individual then walked around the property and discovered what appeared to be human remains. The person immediately contacted the police.
The skeletal remains were found in a part of the property that had experienced a grass fire a few weeks earlier. Observation of the bones that were dug up revealed there were roots growing in between and around the bones, suggesting that the remains had been there undisturbed for a couple of years, according to DPS.
The department is unable to confirm the age, gender and/or nationality of the remains.
Ongoing investigation
DPS stated the case is ongoing and said that anyone with any information that could aid the investigation, no matter how insignificant it may seem, should contact the police.
Anyone with information on the remains is asked to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 670-664-9042. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the CNMI Crime Stoppers Hotline at 670-234-7272.