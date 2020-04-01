SAIPAN — From $148.8 million, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government budget amount for the current fiscal year is down to $77.1 million.
In his letter to the Legislature on Sunday, Gov. Ralph Torres said the need to update revenue estimates "is a result of escalated adverse impacts from the current COVID-19 outbreak."
The outbreak "has dramatically increased the cancellations of visitor arrivals, further distressing our revenue collections," Torres wrote.
In light of the anticipated impact, the governor said the revenue estimates for fiscal year 2020 need to be cut by an additional 20%.
The governor told Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao and Senate President Victor Hocog that, based on the revised projections submitted by the Department of Finance, his administration anticipates a reduction in the current fiscal year budget.
In an interview, CNMI House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Ivan Blanco said the governor informed legislators "that we must remain practical in our approach to realign government spending with available resources."
The first budget cut was announced in February when the governor told lawmakers the fiscal 2020 budget needed to be reduced from $148.8 million to $106 million.
Blanco said the latest budget cuts, while drastic, "are necessary to keep critical public services open during this economic downturn."
He said, in the coming months, he expects that the numbers "may need to be revisited (again) in light of the anticipated federal dollars approved for the insular islands like the CNMI due to the economic effects of COVID-19."