Food stamp program's drive-thru distribution a success

SAIPAN — The Department of Community and Cultural Affairs Nutrition Assistance Program's drive-thru benefits distribution has been very successful, thanks to the support of the community and other government entities, NAP Administrator Walter Macaranas said.
DCCA-NAP implemented a drive-thru process as a result of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres' public health emergency declaration.
"The governor's declaration also urged the community to be resilient, and to stay safe and healthy," Macaranas added.
The drive-thru procedure aims to avoid congregating and enforce social distancing protocols while NAP continues to serve 3,400 households on Saipan, he said.
More Saipan households are expected to apply for NAP, or food stamp benefits, because of the anticipated major furloughs in the private and public sectors, Macaranas added. He estimates 6,000 additional households will seek NAP assistance by the end of September.
NAP's drive-thru benefits distribution system, which started April 1 and will end April 15, has received favorable comments from community members.
Macaranas said NAP is likely to implement the same drive-thru procedures in May given the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said applications are now available online at http://www.dcca.gov.mp.
However, applications and supporting documents are required to be submitted at the NAP office in As Lito. Applicants who have submitted their applications, and would like to check the status of their applications can call the NAP Certification Unit at 237-2801/2.