SAIPAN — DR Safety Consultant, the company previously contracted by Imperial Pacific International to oversee safety compliance at the IPI construction site, has informed the Occupational Safety and Health Administration about the "unsafe" and "unauthorized" removal of tower cranes from the unfinished casino-hotel in Garapan, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
DR Safety President David Rillera told OSHA that IPI is violating the tower cranes safety plan by dismantling them without a certified manager and workers.
But Jess Aquiningoc, the leader of IPI's in-house construction team, on Feb. 24 told the Commonwealth Casino Commission that he and his team are certified to do the job.
Eric Poon, the outgoing IPI construction manager, also told the casino commission that the CNMI Department of Public Works granted IPI a special permit to take down the remaining tower cranes. He said tower crane No. 6 has been removed already and the team is now preparing to dismantle tower crane No. 5.
Aquiningoc also told the casino commission that the removal of the last tower crane will require a mobile crane.
But Rillera said no certified safety inspector had inspected the condition of the cranes before the removal proceeded, and if they did, "it was inspected incorrectly."
He said he sent OSHA photos of the cage and the ladder access to the cranes to show "how bad the tower crane looks."
Rillera also told OSHA that whoever gave the construction team permission to take down the tower cranes "has no authorization to do so without proper documents from responsible federal and local government agencies."
Rillera said he is expecting OSHA investigators to visit the construction site.
He earlier said his company, by contract, should still oversee the tower crane management, but the company stopped working for IPI because the casino investor had not been paying.
IPI owed his company $100,000, Rillera added.