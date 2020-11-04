SAIPAN – With casino operator Imperial Pacific International now failing to meet its obligations to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government, the CNMI must find an alternative source of funds to continuously pay the retirees their pension, former Rep. Angel A. Demapan said.
A House candidate in Saipan's Precinct 1, Demapan said it is the priority of his candidacy and the entire Republican slate to protect the retirees’ pension fund.
If elected, Demapan said, his priority is “to shift our attention to where we can really have a reliable funding source for our retirees.”
He added, “Obviously the casino license fee is a hit or miss. If IPI pays, it pays. If it doesn’t pay we don’t have the money.”
He said it was Public Law 20-10, which he authored, that provided retirees with bonuses.
Public Law 20-10 amended the casino law to make the casino gross revenue tax a funding source for the retirees’ pension.
Demapan noted that, at that time, the casino gross revenue tax “was in excess of $100 million, and we needed around $22 million for the retirees, but the casino license fee provided $15 million only. So one of my decisions was to push for that legislation because of the fear that someday the license fee might not be paid.”
Today, he said, “that fear has become a reality.”
Thankfully, he said, the administration and the Republican leadership of the Legislature continue to identify alternative sources to pay for the retirees’ pension.
“And I believe that this continuation of making the retirees’ pension payment whole is a demonstration of our commitment as Republican leaders to our retirees,” Demapan said.