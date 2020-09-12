Former lawmaker slams governor for CHCC disconnection

FACING DISCONNECTION: The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board, chaired by Miranda Manglona, held a special meeting Aug. 21 to discuss the inability of the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to pay its utility bills, which now amount to $35 million. The CHCC was disconnected from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday for failure to meet its payment obligation. Junhan B. Todiño/For The Guam Daily Post