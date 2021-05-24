Former Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Sen. Sixto K. Igisomar will serve as the next secretary of the CNMI Department of Public Lands.
Igisomar thanked CNMI Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios for the nomination, which must now go before the Senate for confirmation.
Igisomar said he hopes to carry on the vision of former DPL Secretary Marianne Concepcion-Teregeyo, who now heads the Infrastructure and Recovery Office.
“I’m hoping to match her legacy, and contribute my skills and expertise to serve the administration and the community,” Igisomar said, referring to his predecessor.
He said he will be submitting all the required documents to the Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations next week.
Igisomar currently serves as the director for the CNMI Procurement Technical Assistance Center, a program of the Commonwealth Bureau of Military Affairs focused on ensuring that Marianas-based firms have the opportunity to participate as business partners in the numerous federal procurement events that occur throughout the nation.
He was a senator from the 18th to 21st Legislatures, representing the third senatorial district.
In the 2020 Saipan senatorial elections, he lost by 248 votes to former Labor Secretary Edith Deleon Guerrero.
Igisomar has extensive knowledge in economic development, public administration, utilities, insurance, environment, education and health industries.
He previously served as secretary of commerce, chairman of the Commonwealth Lottery Commission, chairman of the Northern Mariana Islands Retirement Fund, president/director of the Northern Marianas Insurance Association, treasurer of the Mariana Islands Nature Alliance, chairman of the Commonwealth Development Authority, chairman of the Northern Marianas Housing Corporation, and treasurer of the CNMI State Board Workers Investment Agency.