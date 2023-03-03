SAIPAN — Gov. Arnold Palacios named former Speaker Oscar Babauta as the new special assistant for administration, effective immediately, and appointed two individuals to the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. board and one to the Marianas Visitors Authority board.
In his Feb. 17 appointment letter to Babauta, the governor said, "As we move forward with our policy agenda in the next four years, it is essential for members of our administration to carry out our vision and goals to take our government in a direction that best fits the needs of our Commonwealth."
The governor said he and Lt. Gov. David Apatang are confident that Babauta is qualified for the SAA position and will be an asset to the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Babauta served as speaker of the 15th Legislature, and Department of Public Lands secretary during Gov. Eloy S. Inos's administration.
In an interview, he said he is grateful to the governor and lieutenant governor for their confidence in him.
His appointment does not require Senate confirmation.
Requiring Senate approval are the nominations of local certified public accountant Rufo T. Mafnas, Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities member Simon Sanchez to the CUC board and former NMI Retirement Fund board member Rosa L. Igitol to the MVA board.
In his letter to Senate president Edith Deleon Guerrero, the governor said Sanchez's nomination will fulfill the requirement of the law that one member of the CUC board should be from off-island with utility management experience.
The governor said Sanchez's knowledge and skill as member of the Guam Consolidated Commission on Utilities will bring an invaluable skill set to the CUC board.
As for Mafnas, who will represent Saipan on the CUC board, the governor told the Senate president that he and Apatang are confident that the nominee is qualified and will be an asset to the board.
Last week, the governor appointed local attorney Robert H. Myers to represent Rota on the CUC board.