SAIPAN — From 2001 to 2020, the number of foreign workers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands fell to about 9,700 from 36,300 – a 73% decline – according to a report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office.
The overall number of CW-1 permits approved by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services dropped from a high of 13,685 for fiscal year 2017 to 5,365 for fiscal 2021.
The number of approved CW-1 permits for fiscal 2021 was more than 6,000 below the updated 2021 cap established in 2018.
The CW-1 nonimmigrant visa program permits employers who meet program requirements to hire nonimmigrant workers temporarily in the CNMI to perform services or labor based on the employer's need.
U.S. workers comprised about half of the workforce in 2016 but rose to 59% in 2020, due in part to the Northern Marianas Long-term Legal Residents Act of June 2019 that allowed foreign workers with employment visas who met certain qualifications to become long-term residents of the CNMI.
These are among the findings of the latest GAO report on the CNMI's "workforce trends and wage distribution." The GAO is "the audit, evaluation, and investigative arm" of the U.S. Congress.
In its latest CNMI report, the agency noted that the size of the islands' overall workforce grew from 2016 to 2017 before contracting by about 2,000 workers in 2018, and dropping by more than 5,000 workers from 2016 to 2020.