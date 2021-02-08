Garbage truck driver charged with homicide

SAIPAN — Eduardo T. Fabia, 49, the driver of the Artman garbage compactor truck that collided with a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck at the Puerto Rico intersection, was arrested by police at 7:28 p.m. Friday.
The Feb. 1 collision resulted in the death of one of the pickup's two passengers.
Fabia's wife said she was in bed when Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands police officers came to their house in San Roque to arrest her husband.
But she said Fabia called her from the CNMI Department of Corrections to tell her that he had been detained and that the cash bail was set at $100,000.
Her husband said he was arrested on charges stemming from the Feb. 1 collision.
Court documents show that CNMI Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio issued the arrest warrant for Fabia after she received a written declaration from traffic investigator Lt. Norris Kwon.
The warrant charged Fabia with traffic signal violations, false report and homicide by vehicle.
He is expected to appear in court today for an initial hearing.
Artman stated that an attorney will be hired for Fabia.
As of Sunday morning, the CNMI Department of Public Safety had not issued an update about the incident.
On Feb. 2, the department stated that the crash was under further investigation to determine which operator was at fault, and if speed was a contributing factor.
Video footage of the incident that went viral on social media Wednesday showed that the gray Honda Ridgeline pickup truck had made a full stop before it turned left. As it was turning left, a garbage compactor truck, which appeared to be traveling at a high speed, slammed into the truck.
The truck's two passengers were riding in the bed of the Honda Ridgeline and were thrown from the vehicle during the collision.
Both were rushed to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival about 1:39 p.m. Feb. 1. The other passenger was treated and admitted for serious injuries. The vehicle operator was treated and released while the two occupants of the garbage truck were not injured. Its driver said he was heading south on Middle Road when the pickup turned left on a red light.