SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety traffic investigator Lt. Norris Kwon said he learned from three eyewitnesses that it was the garbage compactor truck that failed to stop at a red traffic light and ended up colliding with a Honda Ridgeline pickup truck that was making a left turn at the Puerto Rico intersection on the morning of Feb. 1.
The incident resulted in the death of one of the two passengers in the pickup.
Eduardo T. Fabia, 49, the driver of the Artman garbage compactor truck was arrested by police at his San Roque home at 7:28 p.m. Friday. He was charged with traffic signal violations, false report, and homicide by vehicle.
In his declaration of probable cause in support of an arrest warrant, Kwon said Fabia and the other occupant of the garbage truck provided "false statements by stating that they were paying attention to the road, (and) that their traffic signal light was green and that the silver Honda Ridgeline ran the red light."
Kwon said surveillance video footage from adjacent buildings showed that the Honda Ridgeline stopped at the left turn lane intersection prior to making the left turn.
He said additional surveillance video footage from separate areas/cameras was also reviewed and showed that the Honda Ridgeline's traffic signal light was green when the garbage truck struck it in the middle of the intersection.
Kwon said he also investigated the operation of the traffic signal lights in the area and found that they were operating normally.
"This fact indicated that one of the two trucks disobeyed the red traffic signal light and caused the crash," Kwon reiterated.
The two passengers in the pickup truck were riding in the bed of the Honda Ridgeline and were thrown out of the vehicle during the collision, DPS said.
Both were rushed to the hospital where one of them was pronounced dead on arrival about 1:39 p.m. Feb. 1. The other passenger was treated and admitted for serious injuries. The vehicle operator was treated and released while the two occupants of the garbage truck – Fabia and his passenger, Christopher Lucero, were not injured.
Kwon said the pickup truck passenger who died was Raju Miah while the other passenger, Rommel Irang, sustained serious injuries. The pickup's driver/operator, Quin C. Manglona, was treated at the hospital and discharged.
Superior Court Associate Judge Teresa Kim-Tenorio issued the arrest warrant for Fabia after she received a written declaration from traffic investigator Kwon.
On Monday Fabia appeared before Superior Court Associate Judge Joseph N. Camacho, who maintained the initial $100,000 cash bail imposed by Judge Kim-Tenorio.
Assistant Public Defender Vina Seelam, who was appointed by the court to represent Fabia, moved for a bail modification and the release of the defendant to a third-party custodian, his wife.
Judge Camacho granted the request and allowed Fabia to post $1,000 in cash and a $99,000 appearance bond.
The court said Fabia can continue working, but he must leave for work an hour early, and must be back home after work.
Fabia will return to court at 10 a.m. Feb. 17 for preliminary hearing and at 9 a.m. Feb. 25 for arraignment.