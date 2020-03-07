As the islands of the Marianas work to adjust to reduced tourism and negative turn of the economy caused by the global COVID-19 scare, Gov. Ralph DLG Torres issued Executive Order 2020-03, to freeze prices of goods.
The government of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands has implemented cost-cutting measures in an effort to match the downturn in revenue. The price freeze follows after the governor asked financial institutions to allow residents added time to make loan and mortgage payments.
“Protecting the health and safety of our residents includes protecting their ability to provide for their families during this unanticipated economic downturn as a result of the coronavirus,” Gov. Torres stated in a press release.
“We are experiencing unprecedented economic circumstances that affect everyone, and as governor, it is our obligation to protect the spending power of our residents so we can feed our families and make ends meet during these difficult times ahead. Now more than ever is the time to come together as one Commonwealth and look out for each other."
Last week, the governor wrote to CNMI banks requesting they consider a three-month grace period for all loans, mortgages, promissory notes, and other monetary obligations owed from residents on Saipan, Tinian, and Rota.
Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios added that businesses should not take advantage of residents during these challenging times.
“We value our businesses as strong partners, but we are in the midst of an economic crisis that requires all of us to look out for each other. As a government and as leaders, we will do our part to protect everyone during these difficult times. Businesses should not look to exploit residents during this crisis," Palacios said.
The prices of the following items are frozen:
• Gasoline, kerosene, diesel fuel, natural gas, and all other chemical fuels, whether in gaseous, liquid, or solid form;
• All foods and foodstuffs, including water, bottled water, beverages, and ice;
• All clothing;
• Flashlights, lamps, lanterns, candles, light bulbs, and other means of illumination;
• Generators, cables, wires, electrical batteries of every sort, and similar equipment for the generation and/or transmission of electrical power;
• All appliances used in the storage and/or preparation of food, including, but not limited to, stoves, barbecue grills, ovens, refrigerators and coolers;
• Tools typically used for construction, ground clearing, or home repairs, whether electrically powered, chemically powered, or manual, including, but not limited to, saws, machetes, hammers, drills, shovels, rakes, and brooms; and
• All bedding items, including pillows, futons and blankets.