SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph DLG Torres is looking forward to being acquitted by the Senate.
Although the Republican-led Senate denied the governor’s motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment, the governor said he remains confident in his legal counsel, Anthony Aguon.
“I think he did a great job and so, I look forward to being acquitted by the Senate,” Torres said.
Asked if he will physically appear before the Senate during the impeachment hearing set to start May 13, Torres said, “I’ll wait for the advisement of my counsel.”
Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider earlier said that the governor could appear in person or through his counsel.
On April, 22, the Senate voted 4-3 against Aguon’s motion to dismiss the articles of impeachment.
Hofschneider said five votes were needed to pass the motion to dismiss.
Hofschneider said the impeachment hearing will continue every day until its conclusion.
All legislative and other business of the Senate will be suspended until the conclusion of the impeachment hearing, he added.
As for the people in his administration, Torres said they will continue to work and perform their duties.
“We will continue to move forward and we will continue to prioritize the issues that we have ... My work for the betterment of the community will continue,” he added.
On Jan. 12, 2022, the Republican governor was impeached by the Democrat-Independent-led House of Representatives on allegations of felonies of theft, corruption and neglect of duty. He has denied the charges.
Six votes in the nine-member Senate are needed to convict the governor and remove him from office.