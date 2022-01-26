SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres has nominated Liza Power of Tinian to serve on the Northern Marianas Technical Institute board of trustees.
The governor's nomination has been referred to the CNMI Senate Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations for review.
Power has had extensive experience in the business industry, working for high-end brands such as the T Galleria by DFS in Saipan and Chanel in Guam.
She is the daughter of Don and Connie Fleming Power.
NMTI interim Chief Executive Officer Jodina Attao on Monday said Power has accepted the governor's nomination and will join the trade school's outreach team in the town hall meetings this week in Tinian.
Chaired by Sen. Francisco Cruz, the Senate EAGI committee will review Power's background and is expected to conduct public hearings and solicit comments from community members before coming up with a report and a recommendation.
The other members of the committee are the vice chair, Sen. Victor Hocog, Senate Vice President Justo Quitugua, Senate Floor Leader Vinnie Sablan and Sen. Karl King-Nabors.