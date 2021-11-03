SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph Torres on Monday assured residents of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands that contact tracing personnel are doing their best so "please don't panic."
"I am relying on (a report) from the COVID task force, as well as contact tracing," he added. "They will make the proper decision after that. Again, it's important that our community understands (that they should) not ... panic. We have good people, hardworking folks (doing) the contact tracing. They are doing what they are supposed to do. We don't have to create a new protocol until they finalize their reporting. I cannot emphasize enough to all of our government employees, our private citizens, our business partners, that until you get a call from the contact tracing, you need to continue to (go) to work and live your life and continue with the 3 Ws," or wear a mask, wash your hands and watch your distance.
He added, "I know that there are so many questions, concerns, uncertainties, but one thing that is important to know is that the contact tracing ... employees (are) doing their best."
New cases
Also on Monday, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. reported that six additional individuals had been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 318 cases since March 28, 2020.
"The individuals were identified and confirmed through surveillance testing Oct. 30 and 31, and Nov. 1, 2021. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored," CHCC said.
"Since Oct. 28, 2021, there have been 27 new cases, of which 19 were identified via contact tracing, seven were identified via community testing and one was identified via travel testing. Of the newly identified cases, 24/27 (89%) reported experiencing symptoms. A total of 2,505 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, which comprises travel testing and surveillance testing," CHCC added.