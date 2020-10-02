SAIPAN — Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres signed the fiscal year 2021 budget bill into law at 4:15 a.m. Thursday to avert a partial government shutdown, but he also vetoed several line items. The new budget appropriates $101 million, which includes $4.5 million for the Department of Public Lands.
At 4:48 a.m. Thursday, the administration issued the following statement:
"The Legislature officially transmitted the budget bill to the Office of the Governor at 2:08 a.m. The Senate passed the budget bill at about 1 a.m., however, the House of Representatives was not able to complete its deliberations until 2:05 a.m.," the administration stated in a release issued at 4:48 a.m. Thursday.
The administration's FY 2021 budget proposal, submitted to the Legislature in April, led to the creation of a conference committee to mitigate differences between the House and Senate, the statement added. The committee completed its work and adopted its report late Wednesday night.
Gov. Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold Palacios thanked the Legislature for its efforts to pass the budget, despite the eleventh-hour deliberations and passage.
"As leaders, we are committing to ensure the needs of the public are met despite the global struggles," said Palacios. "There will be some needs unmet by the budget reduction, but the hard work of providing essential services will continue. We must take leadership in not just surviving with less, but putting in the hard work in creating more."