SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph Torres on Wednesday issued COVID-19 guidance for the public, strongly recommending that people stay at home amid ongoing concerns over the global pandemic.
Avoid unnecessary travel as much as possible, the governor said.
"If you feel sick or if someone in your home is sick, please stay home," he said. "Do not go to work. Avoid social gatherings. Contact your personal doctor or call the COVID-19 info line: (670) 285-1542, 285-1672, 285-1352 or 285-1854."
The elderly are more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus, the governor said, adding, "Please stay home and away from other people as much as possible."
A person with a preexisting illness such as asthma, diabetes and heart disease is more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus, and should also stay home and away from other people as much as possible, the governor stated.
Other guidance
He also advised members of the public to:
- Work or do schoolwork from home whenever possible and reasonable.
- Avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10.
- Avoid eating out at restaurants – use drive-thru, takeout or delivery options.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Cover your mouth and nose with tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing.
- Avoid touching your face.
- Disinfect frequently used items (cellphones, computers, household items) as much as possible.