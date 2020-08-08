Gov. Torres targets OPA, school system

SAIPAN – Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Thursday asked the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Legislature to “strengthen the independence and autonomy of the Office of the Public Auditor,” and to “create greater safety for our students.”
In a four-page letter to Senate President Victor B. Hocog and Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, the governor said he is providing them with “a set of my legislative priorities that will enhance transparency of administrative actions, pursue the strengthening of our enforcement responsibilities, and increase the efficacy of public services to the community.”
These include local enforcement of occupational health and safety rules.
The governor emphasized the need for "upholding labor standards and the critical need for greater levels of labor safety and health enforcement.”
“We simply cannot rely on federal enforcement to ensure the health and safety of our people," he said. However, the Legislature should recognize the importance of this responsibility and locate or generate sufficient funding to ensure a successful administration of these goals.”
Torres said there is also a need to “strengthen Commonwealth Casino Commission regulatory powers.”
He said the required legislation is already before lawmakers in House Bill 21-22.
He told them acting on the legislation now is "appropriate and requested to ensure the responsible entity for enforcement is given the tools necessary to administer … their important mandate.”
As for the Office of the Public Auditor, Torres said, the attention to allegations of corruption over the course of several administrations has been noted.
"While the majority of these allegations find their basis in political rhetoric and deflection, there is a more productive role for the Legislature to play in the assurance of public accountability and transparency, and that is to review and strengthen the authority provided to the Office of the Public Auditor to deter, detect, investigate and prosecute crimes involving public corruption, fraud, waste, and abuse of public funds," he said.
Present law relating to OPA is outdated, Torres said, adding the law has not responded to "changes in laws, agency responsibilities and the increased demands of the public for public accountability."
He indicated the several amendments being offered to strengthen OPA powers and asked the current Legislature to "review these past proposals, engage with the public auditor about methods to strengthen this important agency, and work toward passage of these amendments."
Stressing the importance of transparency in the current administration, Torres said his administration has always been responsive to requests for information. However, he said, "the constant and baseless allegations by some members of the Legislature (are) a waste of this administration’s and the public’s time when action can be taken to address the root causes of their alleged concerns.”
Public School System
The governor also brought up allegations of sexual abuse of students within the Public School System and reminded lawmakers of their duty to the island's youngest residents.
"Over the course of many decades, parents and stakeholders of our Public School System have experienced unimaginable concern over allegations of sexual abuse of students by teachers or individuals of authority entrusted to care (for) and develop our children," he said. "Yet, these concerns have not been addressed satisfactorily. The question of whether our Public School System is a safe place for our children to learn – free from the threat of abuse – should be a primary concern for the Legislature.”
To ensure greater accountability within PSS, the governor said the Legislature should “review and strengthen the provisions of the law dealing with the use of school authority to facilitate the abuse of minors. There should be stricter penalties for such a heinous crime (against) the moral decency of our community.”
The Legislature, he added, should consider increasing the accountability on allegations of sexual abuse of students by law and require a formal request for investigation should such allegations arise.
“I will be requesting the Office of the Attorney General to conduct a formal investigation of previous allegations of sexual abuse within the Public School System, to include the previous actions taken by school administrators, results of internal investigations, and protocols of the Public School System for responding to allegations going forward. It is critical that we have a formal investigation of past allegations of abuse so that their mistakes are not repeated,” the governor said.
Torres asked the Legislature to support measures to hold "accountable the actions of sexual predators in our school system."
He called on for the elimination of a statute of limitations on sexual abuse of minors, "especially in the instance where an individual uses their influence as a teacher, administrator or official to violate the innocence of any member of our student community."
He said government officials “must use our authority toward this effort to ensure that violent sexual offenders still present in our community are held accountable and trust can be reestablished among the many stakeholders of our education system.”