SAIPAN — As the CNMI government approaches the one-year mark since the initiation of furloughs, Gov. Ralph Torres has informed the 22nd Legislature that his administration will initiate "reduction-in-force procedures" involving 180 employees due to the economic downturn caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Northern Mariana Islands Administrative Code, personnel officers may use furloughs for more than 30 days if there is reasonable assurance that the employees furloughed will be returned to duty within the next 12 months.
However, if there is reasonable doubt regarding the return to duty of furloughed employees, then the appointing authorities must "separate the employees found to be in excess of management's needs and proceed according to reduction-in-force procedures."
The governor said the CNMI government needs about $5.7 million to avoid the RIF and bring back all furloughed government employees.
In a letter to Senate President Jude Hofschneider and Speaker Edmund Villagomez on Tuesday, Torres said, "Due to the unlikelihood that the economy will revive sufficiently within the next few months so that revenue will increase to the point that the government can recall all of the furloughed employees, the administration deems it necessary to initiate RIF procedures."
He said when the government implemented furloughs and terminations, "our administration was hopeful that the COVID-19 threat would pass within a year and that tourism would resume and that the economy would revive after taking necessary steps to protect our community and ensure its safety and security through quarantine measures and vaccination rollouts."
The governor said that while his administration, in partnership with the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the COVID-19 Task Force, successfully kept the CNMI community safe, the local economy remains down because of its inactive tourism industry, resulting in a further decline in government revenue.
He said, "Our economy has not recovered to appropriate levels in order to sustain the current level of governmental operations," he said.
'This decision is incredibly difficult'
This decision to implement RIF procedures was made after the administration consulted with the Civil Service Commission, the Office of Personnel Management, the Office of the Attorney General and the Commonwealth's executive department heads, the governor said.
He added that his administration has decided to initiate the RIF procedures as part of ongoing cost-containment measures to ensure the continuity of public services.
He reiterated that dire fiscal circumstances facing the CNMI have forced them to take this regrettable but necessary step.
"This decision is incredibly difficult for us to make, and is one that Lt. Gov. Palacios and I did all we can to avoid. While we have worked tirelessly and successfully to keep our islands safe, the fact is that a government can only operate with a functioning economy to support it," he said.
"We have put forward a concerted effort to meet the urgent needs of those suffering from the financial and personal strain caused by this pandemic," the governor said, referring to the applications for federal grants to provide rental assistance, mass care and food assistance, and new opportunities for job creation and employment.
However, the governor said this is not enough to bring the CNMI back to the level of funding before the pandemic.
After reducing the fiscal 2020 budget by 48% due to the shutdown of CNMI tourism markets, the government implemented furloughs of civil service employees and termination for excepted service employees.
About 516 government employees in total were laid off, with approximately 269 of that number consisting of furloughed civil service employees.
This was done in order to ensure basic services remained operational during the ongoing public health emergency, the governor said.
"Through the infusion of federal funding from the CARES Act and other federal grants pursued by my administration, we successfully placed laid off government employees, including about 89 civil service employees from the furlough list, into federally funded positions and other positions important to the COVID-19 response operation," the governor added.
The goal, he said, was to maximize federal funding in order to accommodate as many furloughed employees as the CNMI government could.
"We are grateful that we were able to do so given the circumstances and limited resources. Unfortunately, even with reprogramming and maximization of all available financial resources, we have not been able to bring back 180 government employees from the furlough list," the governor said.