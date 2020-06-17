SAIPAN — The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands governor's authorized representative, Patrick Guerrero, said Monday during a press briefing on KKMP radio that requests have been made to extend contracts for the quarantine facilities at the Pacific Islands Club and the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort.
He said the contract for Kanoa Resort will expire Monday, while the contract for PIC will expire at the end of June.
Guerrero said he has requested that the Federal Emergency Management Agency extend "the noncongregate shelter" side of the hotel for PIC.
He said the contract for PIC will either be changed or terminated, depending on changes to the quarantine procedures in the commonwealth.
Another request to the federal agency has been made to allow for a 30-day extension for Kanoa Resort, up to July 15, he said.
"We do look forward to an extension with the Kanoa contract, or a new contract, to continue occupying that space that we had just built out ... as we look forward to making some changes to our quarantine and incoming process that have yet to be finalized. Maybe in our next briefing we can share more of some changes to our quarantine process," Guerrero said.
Gov. Ralph Torres said he visited the alternate care site at Kanoa Resort on Saturday.
"I believe the facility is ready," he said. "I hope that early this week, we will be bringing in the equipment and start running those equipment, and perhaps also the beds. There is one more flight that will be coming in later this week. I believe soon we will have all of the equipment, supplies, beds and other parts of the center ready."