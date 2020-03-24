Governor, health experts foresee 'uphill battle'

SAIPAN — Gov. Ralph Torres, COVID-19 Task Force Chairman Warren Villagomez, Dr. John Doyle and Dr. Alan Zevallos were on KKMP radio on Saturday morning to discuss updates regarding the state of the present public health emergency and steps the central government is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the CNMI.
"I think it is going to be a little bit of an uphill battle in a lot of ways because this virus is new and we are learning more about it," Dr. Zevallos said.
"I have seen some conflicting data on how much asymptomatic (people) are spreading (the virus) versus people who are more symptomatic and their viral load, so that makes the situation particularly tricky."
He added that the virus remains on some surfaces up to two days, which makes it more difficult to contain it.
When asked how long it takes for the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. to receive the test results of a specimen, Villagomez said it takes a day or two.
He also mentioned that the task force is going to redirect all media communication to the governor's Joint Information Center, or JIC, "to make sure that no one sees anything different" in terms of communications that are being released.
According to the governor, "We will continue to make decisions for the betterment of our community. We do not know when the virus is coming, but we should be aware that it is coming. That is the reason why, on a Sunday, we called an emergency meeting on Jan. 26, and we have been proactive ever since. We are preparing for the worst, even if we are low risk. Again, we understand things are evolving, things will start changing, and it is changing every hour."