Governor hopes casino will be completed

SAIPAN — Regarding the resumption of work at the Imperial Pacific International construction site, Gov. Ralph Torres said he is happy that it is moving forward.
"This industry is very critical here in the CNMI. ... We know the important role they play in our economy (and) our retirees' pension benefits," he said.
"As for some of their actions and inaction, I'm not happy about those and I'm also very disappointed, but at the same time, I also know what (the casino) has brought here to the CNMI and I hope that they can continue to finish their project and address their other issues as a company."
Last week, the Department of Public Works lifted the stop-work order it issued against IPI in October due to building-code violations.
Among the other issues IPI is facing is its inability to pay its employees.
IPI Chief Executive Officer Donald Browne said the delays are due to funding challenges, adding that the distribution of payroll for these pay periods will be announced when the arrival of paychecks is confirmed.