SAIPAN — Outgoing Gov. Ralph DLG Torres on Wednesday last week signed into law four local appropriation measures including House Local Bill 22-41, which allots $2.6 million in poker fees collection for various projects and programs on Saipan.
Co-sponsored by Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, Speaker Edmund S. Villagomez, House Floor Leader Ralph Yumul, Reps. Celina Babauta, Sheila Babauta, Joel Camacho, Vicente Camacho, Richard Lizama, Corina Magofna, Edwin Propst, Tina Sablan, John Paul Sablan, Leila Staffler and Denita Yangetmai, H.L.B. 22-41 is now Saipan Local Law 22-17.
It appropriates $2 million in poker fees for the Saipan Higher Education Financial Assistance program provided that $250,000 of the $2 million shall be reserved for SHEFA personnel and operations, and the expenditure authority shall be the SHEFA board chairperson in concurrence with the SHEFA board.
The new local law also allots $544,000 of the gambling moneys as follows: $150,000 for the Saipan Mayor’s Office for personnel and/or operations; $40,000 for the Northern Islands Mayor’s Office personnel and/or operations; $54,000 for the Center for Living Independently for the purchase of a vehicle, insurance, fuel and lubricants; $200,000 for the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation; $75,000 for the Saipan Zoning Office; and $25,000 for the Saipan Little League Baseball.
The governor likewise signed H.L.B. 22-38, which is now S.L.L. 22-14, to appropriate $63,749 in exclusive casino license fees for the reconstruction of a Marine Beach bathroom and a basketball court in Kagman.
Also signed by the governor are H.L.B. 22-43, now S.L.L. 22-15, to appropriate $430,000 in “unobligated” casino license fees for various projects and programs on Saipan; and H.L.B. 22-42, now S.L.L. 22-16, to appropriate $801,544 in developers infrastructure tax for road improvement and flood control projects on Saipan.
S.L.L. 22-14 was authored by Staffler while the S.L.L. 22-15 and S.L.L. 22-16 were co-sponsored by Attao, Villagomez, Yumul, Celina Babauta, Sheila Babauta, Joel Camacho, Vicente Camacho, Lizama, Magofna, Propst, Tina Sablan, John Paul Sablan, Staffler and Yangetmai.