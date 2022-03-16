SAIPAN – Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph DLG Torres vetoed Senate Local Bill 22-6, which proposes to abolish the annual salaries of the Rota casino gaming commissioners.
The governor said he echoes the concern voiced by the Office of the Attorney General that "although the amendments in S.L.B. 22-6 may not present constitutional issues, the implementation of the payment restrictions may likely provide grounds for disputes with the commission members."
The bill states commission members will receive their annual compensation only when an active casino is in operation.
According to the AG, however, the bill "would not allow … annual compensation for work performed by the commission to review proposals from applicants interested in operating an 'active casino.'"
The governor further quoted the AG as saying that although Section (d) of the local bill would allow members to be reimbursed for their actual, necessary and reasonable expenses incurred in the performance of their duties, "the subsection does not provide much guidance in determining what expenses incurred would be reasonable."
The author of the bill, Sen. Paul A. Manglona, said the Rota municipal government spends $300,000 each year for the commissioners’ salaries even when there is no casino on island.
The commissioners' compensation, he added, “is a huge burden on the municipality's obligations.”
All four members of the Rota Legislative Delegation — Manglona, Sen. Victor B. Hocog, Rep. Donald M. Manglona and Sen. Teresita A. Santos — voted in January to pass the local bill.
On Thursday, Manglona and Santos asked the Senate legal counsel to redraft the legislation to address concerns raised by Attorney General Edward Manibusan.