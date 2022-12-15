SAIPAN – Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation Floor Leader Sheila Babauta on Friday expressed her disappointment with Gov. Ralph DLG Torres's veto of House Local Bill 22-18, and vowed that she will work closely with the incoming members of the 23rd Legislature to push for the “protection” of the Northern Islands.
Co-authored by Babauta and Rep. Joel Camacho, H.L.B. 22-18 would require travelers to the Northern Islands to seek permission from the Northern Islands mayor’s office. The measure would also allow the Northern Islands mayor to promulgate rules and impose fees on travels to the Northern Islands.
In his veto message to the Saipan and Northern Islands Legislative Delegation chairman, Senate Floor Leader Vinnie Sablan, the governor said the proposal to implement a permitting process in the Northern Islands is outside the jurisdiction of the delegation.
The governor echoed the attorney general's opinion that “legislative delegations are limited by the Constitution to enact laws that relate exclusively to local matters within their respective senatorial district.”
The governor said the landing restrictions and permitting process described in the bill do not appear to fall within any of the subject areas listed in Section 1402 (a) of the Commonwealth Code.
In fact, he said, the subject matter of the local bill, which relates to inter-Commonwealth travel, is likely a matter that is not exclusively local in nature and a matter that falls outside the local lawmaking authority of the legislative delegations.
Notwithstanding the important policy goals expressed in the findings and purposes of the local bill, the governor said “the restrictions in traveling to the Northern Islands and the permitting process set forth in the bill falls outside the lawmaking jurisdiction of the Saipan delegation.”
During the Saipan delegation session on Friday, Babauta, who represents Precinct 4 in the House, said, “I am really disappointed” with the governor’s veto.
She said the Northern Islands lack a port and the mayor's office wants to keep track of people who go to the Northern Islands.
She said there is also a need to protect the islands’ natural environment from invasive species.
The bill would protect the residents of the Northern Islands where there is no running water, no power or internet connection, she added.
Sometimes, Northern Islands residents see people they don’t know landing on the islands.
“I will work closely with the Precinct 4 representatives in the next Legislature so that we can support the Northern Islands and have more protection in place because our Northern Islands are pristine, untouched and I hope we all get to visit one day before further destruction is imposed on our sister islands up north,” said Babauta, who did not seek reelection.