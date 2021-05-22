Groundbreaking ceremony held for airport project

SAIPAN – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the enhancement of Tun Herman, or Airport Road in lower Dandan, Saipan, in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
The project extends for 1.5 miles from Route 31 Chalan Monsignor Guerrero to its intersection with Route 304 Flame Tree Road.
The proposed repairs will involve graded anti-skid pavement, pavement markings and installation of guardrails and permanent traffic signs.
Repairs of the existing roadway will begin 300 feet from the intersection of Route 31 and end at Exploring Drive, a distance of approximately 4,200 feet.
Gov. Ralph DLG Torres and Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios assembled a working group of key government personnel to push federal highway projects that would better serve residents’ transportation needs and accessibility on roads in need of repair.
The Highway Task Force, led by Lt. Gov. Palacios, was formed in October and comprised civil engineers, planners, and administrators from the Department of Public Works and the Capital Improvements Office to streamline plans, projects and funding for major highways in the CNMI.
The project is fully funded by the federal government, namely the Federal Highway Administration, to rebuild roads damaged through disasters, heavy equipment and natural events, such as erosion and stormwater runoff.
“I want to thank the governor for his support of me and our Highway Task Force. When we first got into office, one of the first priorities we talked about was the improvement of our major roadways and thoroughfares on Saipan, especially areas where many of our residents travel on,” Palacios said.
Because of the negative effects of Supertyphoon Yutu and the COVID-19 pandemic, he added, the administration was unable to proceed with these improvements because it was focused on the recovery and rebuilding of the commonwealth, as well as the safety of the community through the CNMI COVID-19 Task Force.
“As we move from the pandemic, rebuilding our economy and infrastructure was our next challenge,” he said.
The Highway Task Force has been working expeditiously to push forward these projects with the $1 million already allocated by the Federal Highway Administration, Palacios said.
Palacios noted that Airport Road is a major highway widely used by residents, whether they are picking up loved ones from the airport or commuting to and from work.
“It is also the first road our visitors see when they arrive in the Marianas, and we know that first impressions are everything,” he added.
The road is in dire need of repaving and modernization, he noted, adding that it is at high risk for accidents.
“We knew that we needed to make sure we address this problem and to make it easier and safer for people to travel,” he said.
“We are very excited to get this project going, and we thank the community (for its) patience and understanding. We also would like to acknowledge the families who have shared their concerns with us, and we thank them for being a part of this process. This is a great day for our community as a whole.”
Palacios and Torres said they look forward to overseeing the completion of this repaving and the ongoing modernization of major roads in the CNMI, such as Beach Road in the months ahead.
Torres, for his part, said he hopes that DPW and the contractor will address the concerns raised by community members regarding this project.
Torres commended Palacios and the Highway Task Force for ensuring that permitting was done right, addressing all of the residents’ concerns.