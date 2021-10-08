SAIPAN – Rep. Joseph Leepan Guerrero on Wednesday said the anonymous local tour guides who criticized the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands travel bubble program with South Korea should have aired their concerns with the Marianas Visitors Authority instead of complaining to the media.
He said the CNMI government aims to restore the islands' only industry, tourism, and creating and implementing a travel bubble program is a "daunting task."
Guerrero said, "There may be flaws, but those flaws are fixable."
"So I think these tour guides should sit down with MVA and other agencies involved and discuss whatever concerns they have and work together to come up with solutions," he added.
"Share with us your inputs. Let's work together."
Guerrero said the Governor's Council of Economic Advisers, in consultation with MVA, industry stakeholders, the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and the COVID-19 Task Force, worked for more than a year to make the travel bubble with South Korea happen.
Guerrero said the program has been tested, and it is the crucial first step toward reopening the tourism industry.