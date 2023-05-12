Hell of the Marianas cycling event to be held in December

SAIPAN — The Hell of the Marianas, one of the toughest cycling events in the Pacific region, is set to return on Dec. 2, the Marianas Visitors Authority announced in a press release.
The grueling road race attracts cyclists from around the world to take on Saipan's challenging terrain, MVA said in the release.
“The Marianas Visitors Authority is pleased to again join with the Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation in organizing this year’s Hell of the Marianas,” said MVA managing director Christopher A. Concepcion. “We are starting the work early this year to allow ample time for international cyclists to join the event and we are looking forward to rebuilding international participation alongside our local cyclists.”
The Hell of the Marianas features a 100-kilometer course that winds its way through Saipan’s hills, valleys and scenic byways. Participants must navigate 4,900 feet of ascents, including steep climbs and fast descents, making it a true test of endurance and skill, MVA said.
The event is open to both amateur and professional riders, MVA stated in the release.
“The Hell of the Marianas is a unique and challenging event that showcases the beauty of Saipan while pushing cyclists to their limits,” said Vince Seman, president of the Northern Mariana Islands Cycling Federation. “The event is a great example of how sports can be used to bring people together and make a positive impact. We’re excited to welcome cyclists from around the world to participate in this year’s race and take on the ultimate challenge.”
The race has become an important part of Saipan’s sporting and cultural scene and has helped raise awareness of the island’s unique natural beauty and cultural heritage, MVA said. Begun in 2007, the Hell of the Marianas is considered the ultimate race. Professional athletes from Korea, Japan, China, Taiwan, Russia, Australia, Guam and elsewhere participate.
Prizes will be awarded to winners in various categories. Each participant will receive a race T-shirt and entry to the awards banquet.
For more information, contact NMI Cycling Federation President Vince Seman at nmicycling@gmail.com.