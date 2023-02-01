Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other local government agencies took part in the 2023 Critical Infrastructure Risk Management Training organized and conducted by Peter Lofgren and Scott Cubbler of Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Jan. 24 at the Pacific Islands Club Napu Room, HSEM stated in a press release.
The Critical Infrastructure Risk Management Course provides supplementary and advanced training to assist local emergency responders and stakeholders in identifying the critical infrastructure sectors that may be at risk and developing mitigation strategies that can lessen the impacts on a community, HSEM said in the release. It works in conjunction with the Threat and Hazard Identification, Risk Assessment, and Stakeholder Preparedness Course. The course gives responders, local public officials, and private sector stakeholders the ability to prioritize their mitigation efforts where they are most needed by using locally relevant threats and hazards to assess a community's capacity to prevent, prepare for, mitigate against, respond to and recover from a significant event.
The course was designed to help many of the stakeholders improve their abilities and contribute to the safety of CNMI residents. The students were specifically taught how to conduct physical security assessments and how to better protect Saipan's critical infrastructure, HSEM said in the release.