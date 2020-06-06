Hong Kong billionaire showcases Saipan casino suites

PRESIDENTIAL SUITE: Imperial Pacific International Holdings Chairwoman Cui Li Jie sits on a couch in the bedroom of one of the presidential suites she inspected on Thursday at the IPI hotel casino in Garapan, Saipan. Emmanuel T. Erediano/For the Guam Daily Post
SAIPAN – A Hong Kong billionaire who is the majority shareholder of the company that owns the Saipan casino resort on Thursday invited local reporters to see the property's newly completed, gold-accented presidential suites.
 
Cui Li Jie, ranked by Forbes as one of Hong Kong's top 50 richest billionaires in 2018, showed Imperial Pacific International Holdings' two presidential suites before the cameras. She is the chairwoman of the Imperial Pacific International Holdings board of directors.
 
IPI Holdings stated it is developing an “eight-star” hotel, adding that the quality of the rooms, as well as their amenities and the services to be offered, are “way beyond that of a five-star hotel.”

IPI Holdings is the parent company of IPI (CNMI) LLC whose hotel-casino resort is still under construction.

IPI has yet to schedule the official opening of the presidential suites, but these can now accommodate guests to “simulate” the actual occupancy that may occur anytime soon, management stated.

The presidential suites were completed in September and an occupancy permit has been issued by the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Department of Public Works.

The suites are located on the fourth floor of the beachfront building of the hotel-casino.

Each presidential suite has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a butler’s pantry, a spa, a karaoke room, a study, a bathroom with closets, a balcony and a swimming pool.

