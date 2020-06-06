Hong Kong billionaire showcases Saipan casino suites

IPI Holdings is the parent company of IPI (CNMI) LLC whose hotel-casino resort is still under construction.
IPI has yet to schedule the official opening of the presidential suites, but these can now accommodate guests to “simulate” the actual occupancy that may occur anytime soon, management stated.
The presidential suites were completed in September and an occupancy permit has been issued by the Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Department of Public Works.
The suites are located on the fourth floor of the beachfront building of the hotel-casino.
Each presidential suite has two bedrooms, a living room, a dining room, a butler’s pantry, a spa, a karaoke room, a study, a bathroom with closets, a balcony and a swimming pool.