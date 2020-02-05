The Commonwealth Ports Authority confirmed that the designated airport for the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is The Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii.
In a press release, CPA Executive Director Chris Tenorio, said U.S. citizens and other people exempt from a recent federal travel order who are traveling to the CNMI and who have been in the People’s Republic of China in the last two weeks will be redirected accordingly.
“At foreign airports, if a U.S. citizen or a person exempted by President Trump’s proclamation has visited the People’s Republic of China within the last fourteen days, then that individual will be rebooked to arrive at one of the designated airports identified in the notification. Non-U.S. Citizens that are not excluded by the Presidential Proclamation will not be allowed to board the flight and will be referred to the United States Consulate. This includes individuals entering the CNMI under the Chinese CNMI-Only Parole Program, through ESTA authorizations, the Guam-CNMI visa waiver program, and those holding CW-1 visas.”
As of the morning of Feb. 4, Guam and CNMI had not reported any cases of the coronavirus.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has scheduled for publication a “Notification of Arrival Restrictions Applicable to Flights Carrying Persons Who Have Recently Traveled from or were otherwise present within the People’s Republic of China.” The notification is scheduled to be published in the Federal Register on Feb. 4, 2020.
Starting on Feb. 3, 2020, at 8 a.m. the notification “direct[s] all flights to the United States carrying persons who have recently traveled from, or were otherwise present within, the People’s Republic of China to arrive at one of the United States airports where the United States government is focusing public health resources to implement enhanced screening procedures.”
Tenorio also provided clarification regarding travelers arriving in the CNMI indirectly from mainland China.
“Travelers that attempt to arrive to the CNMI indirectly will also be subject to DHS’s requirements. For example, if a traveler from mainland China arrives in South Korea, stays for less than 14 days, and later attempts to board a plane to the CNMI, then the airline will either not allow the individual to board the flight to the CNMI or will rebook the individual to one of the designated airports identified in the proclamation.”
Even though these restrictions are in place, additional safeguards have been established to protect the CNMI.
Tenorio stated, “If an individual that has visited China within 14 days somehow arrives in the CNMI, that individual will be referred to [the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.] by United States Customs and Border Protection. CHCC will then determine the next appropriate steps, including whether isolation of the individual is necessary. CPA has worked closely with CHCC and USCBP to establish the necessary protocol.”