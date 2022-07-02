'Honoring Our Legacy': CNMI kicks off Liberation Day events

SAIPAN — Festivities kicked off at the Garapan Fishing Base on Thursday, and will culminate in the 76th Liberation Day Parade on Monday, the Fourth of July on Saipan in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Booths have been set up and feature several vendors as part of the annual celebration of the release of local residents from protective custody of the U.S. military at Camp Chalan Kanoa on July 4, 1946.
"Honoring Our Legacy As We Ride the Waves of Change" is this year's theme.
Previous Liberation Day queens will make up this year's court. They are Pressel Jean Cepeda Camacho (2014), Zolenska Marie Yaroitemal (2015), Christine Maebelle Diocares Roque (2016), Peyton Ha'ani Reyes Gomez (2017), Brinae Jessilyn Maratita Cruz (2018) and Pernalynn Janet Borja Camacho (2019).
"Initially, we were planning to have only fireworks this year, but as the pandemic slowed, we really wanted to bring the Liberation Day celebration back for the community," said Saipan Mayor David Apatang. "The Liberation Day queen competition is important to our budget, but with the short timeline and all that the Marianas has endured over the last two years with the coronavirus, we have decided to focus more on the legacy of our recent queens."
The mayor added, "Our theme, 'Honoring our Legacy As We Ride the Waves of Change,' is one more way we can reflect on the legacy of the strength of our people, both in recent history and historically."
Various floats will assemble at 8 a.m. Monday on Beach Road for registration. Judging starts at 9 a.m.
Cash prizes will be awarded to the top six floats: $5,000 for first place; $4,000 for second; $3,000 for third; $2,000 for fourth; $1,000 for fifth; and $500 for sixth.
The parade will start at 10 a.m.
The main stage for entertainment will be at the Garapan Fishing Base.
The annual commemoration is spearheaded by the Saipan Mayor's Office and was last celebrated in 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This year, at the Garapan Fishing Base, over 60 booths for food, drinks, arts and crafts and games will be open and live entertainment will be presented from 6:30 to 10 p.m. nightly. On July 4, the grounds will open at 9 a.m.
For more information, email saipanmayor@mos.gov.mp or call the mayor's office at 670-234-6208.