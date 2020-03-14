Hostage suspect's sister: Authorities botched response

SAIPAN – Stephanie Castro Camacho on Thursday expressed disappointment with how the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Department of Public Safety and the Federal Bureau of Investigation handled the “hostage” situation that resulted in the deaths of her brother, and his alleged hostage.
DPS said Camacho’s brother, Gordon Aldan Castro, 31, “fired multiple rounds directly toward officers” when they entered his house in San Antonio.
Camacho said the house belonged to their mother.
She added that she was supposed to enter the house and talk with her brother. “But the FBI and DPS did not allow me for safety reasons,” Camacho said.
“I know my brother. I know that he was not going to harm me. If only they gave me that chance he would still be here with us,” Camacho added.
“The last time I spoke with my brother was 11:55 p.m. Wednesday,” she added.
Camacho said the DPS-FBI task force told her to call her brother before a SWAT team entered the house.
“So I did call, but no one answered, so they told me to keep trying,” Camacho said. “When finally someone answered, it was Keisha,” referring to Keisha King, the woman who, police said, was being held hostage by Castro.
“I asked if Keisha and [he] were OK, and Keisha said she’s OK.”
Camacho said she was never told why a SWAT team wanted to enter the house at that time.
“They are not telling the whole story,” she said, referring to the task force.
Asked whether she believed that King was being held against her will, Camacho said, “No, I don’t think so, because we were talking to her and Keisha told the FBI that she was not harmed. We were all communicating, my phone was on speaker, the FBI and DPS could hear all the conversation and Keisha said she was not harmed.”
Asked about her brother’s mental state, Camacho said, “It’s his sickness, but I’m not going say he was mental, but everybody thinks he had slipped. There were times — like everybody else, just like me, when I am not good, but on certain days I’m OK. If they only gave me a chance to come to the house and talk to him, my brother would still be alive today.”
Asked about her brother’s firing a gun at the police, Camacho said: “His mind was not there. When he saw that he was surrounded, of course … he was scared … I heard the sound [of gunfire] but I can’t say that he was shooting at the police.”
DPS said, “Sometime between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Thursday, local and federal law enforcement agencies conducted a breach into the suspect’s residence. Upon making contact with the suspect, the suspect fired multiple rounds directly towards officers. Officers returned fire and managed to neutralize the threat.”
Castro was served an arrest warrant at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday in Afetna.
DPS stated that Castro, in an attempt to flee the police, discharged a couple of rounds in the air.
At 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, DPS said, the suspect took a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, hostage as he made his way and crossed the main road over to his family's house in San Antonio.
In a separate statement, Attorney General Edward Manibusan said he has assigned the Attorney General Investigative Division and chief prosecutor John Bradley to “conduct an independent review of the circumstances surrounding the use of deadly force during a hostage situation that concluded in the early morning hours of March 11, 2020.”