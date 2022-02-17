SAIPAN — The House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations' investigation of Gov. Ralph Torres' public expenditures cost his office $121,219.28 in legal and other fees, according to a Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands government spreadsheet for a payment voucher circulating on social media.
"That's a lot of money, but I'm sure it is only a small fraction of what Gov. Torres will spend in his upcoming Senate trial," said Rep. Edwin Propst, a Democrat.
Minority bloc Sen. Paul Manglona said, "It shouldn't cost the people of the CNMI more than $120,000 to get information or answers from witnesses who are also government employees. This amount of legal fees is so outrageous."
The almost year-long House JGO probe led to the adoption of a House impeachment resolution by a vote of 15-4 on Jan. 12. The resolution accused the governor of felonies of theft, corruption and neglect of duty. He has denied the allegations.
He will be removed from office if six members of the nine-seat Senate vote for his conviction.
The Senate Committee on Judiciary, Government, Law and Federal Relations; and the Committee on Executive Appointments and Government Investigations are currently drafting the rules for the governor's impeachment trial.
According to the spreadsheet, the Garber Group headed by Washington D.C.-based attorney, Ross Garber, was paid on three separate occasions to represent the governor – $25,000; $13,377.30; and $20,248.70 – for a total of $58,626.
The Banes Horey and Berman law office was also paid on three separate occasions to represent the governor – $5,000; $634.29; and $3,557.49 – for a total of $9,191.78.
Attorney Viola Alepuyo was paid $9,940 for representing Frances "Kai" Dela Cruz, the governor's executive assistant.
Alepuyo was likewise paid $8,994 and $1,240 for representing Special Assistant for Administration Mathilda "Keko" Rosario in two JGO hearings.
The Law Office of Matthew T. Gregory was paid $4,737.50 for representing the financial services director of the Department of Finance, Bernie Palacios.
Attorney Anthony Aguon, who represented Department of Public Safety officers in the JGO hearings, was paid a total of $28,490.