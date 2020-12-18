SAIPAN — By a vote of 18-1, the House of Representatives on Tuesday passed a bill that proposes to prohibit the use of foam food containers in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.
Authored by Rep. Ivan Blanco, House Bill 21-89 now goes to the Senate, which will hold a session today.
Rep. Edmund Villagomez cast the lone dissenting vote while Rep. Joseph Guerrero was excused.
In an interview, Villagomez said he has yet to see testimony from anyone in the business community.
He said he supports the idea of protecting the environment by getting rid of nonbiodegradable materials, but he also wants to hear first from businesses and other stakeholders that use foam food containers.
In his remarks prior to the roll-call vote, Blanco said his bill "is a small step in our efforts to curb imported materials that are silently harmful to our health and our ecosystem."
He added, "I hope this sparks the entrepreneurial spirit of our own business-minded individuals to manufacture food and drink containers from local and readily available natural resources."
H.B. 21-89 would give food establishments, including convenience stores, restaurants, grocery stores, markets and other business establishments, until Jan. 1, 2022, to use containers made of polystyrene foam. After that date, they "may not process, prepare, sell or provide food or beverages in or on a disposable food service container that is composed in whole or in part of polystyrene foam."
The bill, however, would exempt those who use foam containers in an emergency and businesses that bring in prepackaged products at wholesale.
H.B. 21-89 imposes a maximum $100 fine for any violation, and tasks the Bureau of Environmental Coastal Quality with promoting rules and regulations.