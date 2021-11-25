House panel asks head of security about governor’s trips, purchases

SAIPAN – The Northern Marianas House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Tuesday asked police Sgt. Joey Cruz, the head of the governor's personal security detail, about some of the chief executive’s trips to the U.S. mainland among other public expenses.
Cruz, who has been with the Department of Public Safety for about 23 years, was accompanied by his legal counsel, Janet King.
The committee members present were its chair, Rep. Celina Babauta, Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, Reps. Vicente Camacho, Donald Manglona, Tina Sablan, Richard Lizama and Edwin Propst.
Asked if he drives the governor to personal or nonofficial travels on and off-island, even for political events, Cruz replied that it is his duty and responsibility to provide security to the governor.
Asked if he went to pay for the governor's power bills, he said he doesn't recall.
He said he also did not go shopping with the governor. Asked if he ever went fishing with the governor, he said no, but he added that he went hiking with the governor in Boise, Idaho.
Justification
Rep. Tina Sablan asked Cruz about members of the personal security detail dropping off and picking up the governor’s children to school.
“How do you justify that as a public expense?” she asked Cruz.
At this point, Cruz’s lawyer, Janet King, told Sablan: “I think that’s not in officer Cruz’s position to justify doing his job.”
“I beg to differ counsel,” Sablan replied, “but ... I think the question goes to his responsibility as a supervisor. If it’s not his job he can say so, but if he does have to justify it in some way to some supervisor as a public expense then he can also explain that.”
According to King, “I think the question should be clarified that it’s asking whether it is justifiable to use public funds in this matter. He has answered that he has done the job. He has answered the questions (about) what he has done. (But answering the question of) whether this is a justifiable use of public funds is this committee’s job and we await the answer to that. It’s not in his position to answer that.”
Babauta then told Cruz, “You can certainly answer yes or no or it’s not (your) position to do so.”
Cruz said: “We’re tasked to safeguard the executive and the first family ... I cannot give you the answer (to the question of) whether it’s authorized ... I’m sorry (but) maybe you can ask the department.”
Meeting in Las Vegas
The committee also showed Cruz a copy of a travel authorization to meet Gary Kuwabara, deputy director of the Western Regional Office, Office of Local Defense, Community Cooperation of the U.S. Department of Defense.
In a reimbursement request, the governor said he met Kuwabara in Las Vegas from April 28 to 30, 2018 for which the governor was reimbursed a total of $16,250.
There was no trip report, the committee said.
Asked if he was present in the meetings the governor attended, Cruz said yes. He said he remembers meeting Kuwabara in one of the trips but he added that he could not recall if there was a meeting between the governor and Kuwabara in Las Vegas.
Credit cards
Cruz was also shown 26 different credit card numbers, but he said he doesn't recognize any of them.
He told the committee that he carries only one credit card and none of the credit cards shown to him belonged to him.
As for credit card purchases, he said he recalled that the governor bought a GoPro camera, which Cruz believed was for the governor's public information office.
He also recalled the governor's purchase of a chainsaw that he believed was used by the governor's office staff to help people clean up their premises in the aftermath of Supertyphoon Yutu.
To sum up the day’s hearing, Babauta said, among other things, that the “records ... reflect that Gov. Torres submitted reimbursement (requests) with at least three credit or debit cards belonging to ... Joey Cruz” who stated that “he has not given Gov. Torres any receipts to seek reimbursements on his behalf.”