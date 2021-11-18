House panel holds Torres aide in contempt

SAIPAN — The House Committee on Judiciary and Governmental Operations on Tuesday found Frances "Kai" Dela Cruz, the executive assistant of Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Gov. Ralph Torres, in contempt of a legislative subpoena after she refused to answer the lawmakers' questions.
Rep. Richard Lizama moved to hold Dela Cruz in contempt and report the committee's decision to Speaker Edmund Villagomez for certification to the Attorney General's Office.
All the committee members present in the chamber voted yes. They were Lizama, the committee chair, Rep. Celina Babauta, the vice chairman, Vice Speaker Blas Jonathan Attao, and Reps. Edwin Propst and Donald Manglona, who was in Rota but participated through videoconference.
Rep. Tina Sablan also attended the hearing via videoconference but could not vote because she was not in the CNMI. Rep. Vicente Camacho was absent.
Dela Cruz, whose name appears in many of the documents obtained by the committee pertaining to the governor's reimbursement requests for utility costs and other expenses, was scheduled to appear before the committee at 10:30 a.m.
She did not show up, which prompted the panel to issue an "expanded subpoena with amended scope" ordering Dela Cruz to be in the House chamber at 1:30 p.m.
The committee also stated that the issuance of an amended subpoena did not mean it was rescinding the initial subpoena issued weeks ago.
The governor's executive secretary appeared before the committee at 1:30 p.m. accompanied by her legal counsel, Viola Alepuyo, and the governor's lawyers, Gil Birnbrich, and Washington, D.C.-based Ross Garber, who attended via video call.
Birnbrich told the committee that he and Garber are attending the hearing because Dela Cruz is an employee of the Office of the Governor, which he represents.
Alepuyo told the committee that issues raised by the governor's lawyers regarding executive privilege and testimonial immunity have yet to be resolved.