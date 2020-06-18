SAIPAN — The House Committee on Federal and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday unanimously approved amendments to House Joint Resolution 21-8, which focuses on military presence or training on-island, before endorsing its adoption.
Authored by Rep. Sheila Babauta, the revised joint resolution is "requesting that the Honorable Governor Ralph Deleon Guerrero Torres oppose any increase in destructive military presence or training in the Northern Mariana Islands, including all proposed military use of the Mariana Islands."
It highlights the "ever-expanding and compounding plans by the U.S. military – including the Marine relocation to Guam, Mariana Islands Range Complex, Mariana Islands Training and Testing, Divert Activities and Exercises, and CNMI Joint Military Training – many of which involve the irreparable damage of the land, sea, air and biological systems of the Marianas archipelago."
The resolution states that it is not opposed to the military, noting that the commonwealth has a high per capita military enlistment rate. The CNMI, moreover, is a "valuable strategic military defense asset in the Pacific region" where the U.S. has leased "large swaths of the CNMI's scarce land, air and water – including but not limited to over two-thirds of Tinian, highly valued realty in Tanapag, and the island of Farallon de Medinilla – for military trainings, testing, maneuvers, live-fire ranges, and bombings."
During committee discussions, concerns were raised regarding the resolution making "a blanket opposition statement," noting that there is some military presence that is favorable to the commonwealth, such as the Coast Guard assisting in monitoring against illegal fishing.
Other concerns were raised regarding a declaration of emergency that former Gov. Benigno Fitial issued on May 13, 2003, declaring the island of Anatahan as "unsafe for human habitation, and restricted all travel to said island with the exception of scientific expeditions," due to volcanic activity on the island.